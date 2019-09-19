Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 19, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Nuclear power is a risk to the public 

"A convenient untruth" (Sept. 12) is exactly what this partisan screed is all about, but not in the way that Mark Henry has described it. Henry loves linking the Democratic party to the argument against nuclear power for purely pecuniary reasons, refers to the brilliant Helen Caldicott as just another anti-nuclear hysteric, and then predictably blasts the Green New Deal as a "delusion: a convenient untruth."

Not mentioned anywhere in this wrong-headed rant is the fact that nuclear power is no longer the darling of the utility companies for the simple reasons that the spent fuel cannot be stored or transported without considerable risk to the public, nor is it cheaper to use than solar or wind-produced energy.

If Henry is really convinced that nuclear power's reputation is "already distorted and unfair," perhaps he should offer his own SLO backyard as a repository for a few spent fuel rods from the Diablo Canyon site.

What could possibly go wrong with such a glowing tribute to the nuclear power industry?

John Winthrop

Cayucos

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. A convenient untruth Read More

  2. Natural-gas-fueled electricity Read More

  3. I've looked at clouds from both sides now Read More

  4. Radical hospitality Read More

  5. Defending sandcastles Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation