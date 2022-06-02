Now is the time 

Rather than being a rehash of what most know about homelessness locally, Kevin Buchanan's piece ("A housing problem," May 26) is quite insightful and informative. He writes that "even 'housing first' solutions to homelessness remain a reactive solution." And he goes on to say that "legalizing basic varieties of housing, even duplexes and accessory dwelling units, are met with the resistance from the same people who claim to want to solve homelessness."

I was involved with the early efforts of Hope's Village (hopesvillageofslo.com) to find land locally for a tiny-home village.

Hope's Village is a nonprofit organization. The land search went on interminably (yet was endorsed by many county and city agencies) and I bowed out after about a year. Now Becky Jorgeson is close to finalizing an agreement with the county for a vacant parcel of land to, indeed, start her village for some 50 people on a list.

A nationwide tiny-home expert recently came to SLO to explain about all the possibilities that tiny homes can stimulate. If you are truly concerned about solving homelessness (in the sense of initially actually providing a real, affordable home) for a few dozen individuals, please contact Hope's Village and donate what you can. Now is absolutely the time to make a difference!

William Seavey

Cambria