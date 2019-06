Need some dough for your noodle habit? Phơ 4 U is looking for a food server. Call (805) 799-7117 or visit the establishment at 5985 Entrada Ave., Atascadero. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre always knows what to do with kale. Send leafy greens and newsy bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.