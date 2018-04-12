Nourishing 

They want YOU: Nonprofit GleanSLO, which saves unused fruit and veggies and donates them to the needy, is on the hunt for passionate volunteers who aren't afraid to get in there and pick. Currently, harvest leaders are needed (those extra special folks who lead groups of volunteers during harvests at backyards and farms alike). If you want to learn more about how you can help save the planet and banish hunger at the same time, email gleanslo@slofoodbank.org ... Earth Day weekend (April 21 to 22) means the return of the Cambria Chili Cook-Off and Car and Motorcycle Show plus Earth Day celebration at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve. Sample chili from the best cooks around for $10 and vote on your favorites (learn more at visitcambriaca.com) ... Speaking of Cambria, mark your calendar for April 27, when Cambria's Harmony Cafe and J Buckley Theatre host a unique musical performance with a dash of aloha. Dine on delicious Italian eats while jamming out to Hawaiian music and a hula show (for reservations, call (805) 927-3871). Δ

