July 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Not the Fourth 

By

Join Firstfruits Farm and GleanSLO for the next produce delivery/donation to the food insecure members of our community. On Friday, July 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. the farm needs your help to harvest, wash, bunch, and tag the produce at Firstfruits Farm: 173 Buckley Road, SLO (visit firstfruitsslo.org for more info) ... As a tribute to summer and Independence Day all in one, 18 wineries along the Highway 46 hope you'll join them for Wineries of 46 East Summer Barbecue on Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: a day of special case deals, wine and refreshments, barbecue bites, food trucks, outdoor games, and live music. The free open house event varies by winery: Robert Hall Winery will be serving a tasting with complimentary prosciutto and melon, and Brochelle Vineyard is offering wine slushies and buttery popcorn (for more details on participating wineries, visit the Wineries of 46 East Facebook page) ... On Monday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m., the Wine History Project will be hosting Lynette Sonne of FarmsteadEd and Barbara Hartley of Hartley Farms. The duo will talk about the local connection to produce and farmers throughout SLO County at SLO Provisions, 1255 Monterey St. (RSVP to karen@winehistoryproject.org to reserve your seat). Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is so fresh and so clean. Send your news bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

