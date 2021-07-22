Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Not financially conservative 

The SLO County Board of Supervisors is not fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities.

The recent Tribune editorial (June 15, 2021: "True to form, SLO County's conservative supervisors make the wrong choice—again") is a blatant illustration of the conservative majority's unwillingness to listen to their constituents, failure to follow their stated mission, and inability to fulfill their fiscal responsibilities.

Supervisors Lynn Compton, John Peschong, and Debbie Arnold made a conscious decision to ignore the dozens of letters imploring them to make the logical and fiscally responsible choice to fulfill the remaining term for county clerk-recorder. And those same supervisors who voted not to spend money to modernize our voting process turn on a dime and vote to spend money to seek statewide candidates without proper qualifications when there is a qualified candidate with proven success acting in an interim capacity already. Who does that? Certainly not financially responsible leaders who are looking to fill a position essential to our democratic process.

We will have the ability to choose our clerk-recorder in 2022. And we will have the opportunity to flip the board majority and mitigate the irresponsible and self-serving decisions made by these conservative supervisors. And that is exactly what we need to do!

Kimberly Gravell

Nipomo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Persistence Read More

  2. Cambria vs. reality Read More

  3. Feeling virtuous? Read More

  4. Biden's nuclear bailout is a tragedy Read More

  5. Google isn't the answer, teachers are Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation