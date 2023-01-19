Nosh Paleo Cafe dishes out caveman diet-friendly comfort food 

Not every smoothie fan is a Spider-Man fan, nor the other way around. But those at the center of a Venn diagram between the two may be drawn to Nosh Paleo Cafe's Green Goblin smoothie.

Green spirulina, kale, pineapple, lemon peel, and coconut milk are among the ingredients local restaurateur Aubriel Ruano blends together for this drink, part of a long lineup of beverages that adhere to the tenets of the Paleolithic diet, also known as the Paleo diet or caveman diet.

The protocol greenlights meat, fish, and most vegetables (except nightshade vegetables), but sugar, dairy products, and processed oils are big no-nos.

SUPER BOWLS Two of Nosh Paleo Cafe's best-selling soups are the Thai coconut chicken curry and Paleo chicken pot pie soup. Cups and bowls of soup range from $8.50 to $9.50 each.

"Everything in here, even the teas and smoothies, are packed full of veggies. With the mint chocolate chip smoothie, you can't even taste that it has cauliflower and kale in it," said Ruano, who first embraced the Paleo diet—specifically the Wahls protocol—in 2019, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Ruano's goal with Nosh Paleo Cafe—which opened in November—is to spread awareness about the diet, based on her own beneficial experience adapting to the Wahls protocol to relieve the symptoms of her disease, and give others with dietary restrictions a nice, cozy comfort food restaurant without inducing anxiety over the menu options.

"I've been cooking this way for three and a half years. I pretty much take the recipes I used to cook but modify them so they're strictly Paleo. I make stuff people are familiar with, stuff they enjoy eating, just a cleaner, healthier, good-for-you version," said Ruano, who curated Nosh Paleo Cafe's wide-ranging menu to include soups, sandwiches, coffee, desserts, and more.

CUTE AND COZY Located on West Teft Street in Nipomo, Nosh Paleo Cafe offers guests a comfortable dining space to enjoy a wide range of comfort foods, including soups, sandwiches, smoothies, and hot drinks.

"It's really inspiring to know that when people come here, they're looking for almost a sanctuary—they don't know where to eat, they don't know what to eat, they don't know where to go," added Ruano, who converses with the cafe's customers as often as possible, trading stories about different dietary needs and approaches in the process.

BAKING RAD Local restaurateur Aubriel Ruano has been operating Nosh Paleo Cafe in Nipomo since November. Her dessert menu changes on a daily basis, but her sugarless chocolate chip cookies and muffins are nearly always available.

"When they come in here, I hear all of that and it's really awesome, and it makes this a community place to be, and that's what I want it to be."

Of course, having a dietary restriction is not a requirement for entry at Nosh Paleo Cafe. Ruano said it's easy to assume the cafe is a regular restaurant without paying attention to the menu items' ingredients. On the other hand, she thinks it's amusing when guests come in with an experimental mindset.

"Some people simply come in because they want a smoothie, or tell me they want to experiment. One guy was like, 'My wife wanted me to come here as an experiment.' And I'm like, 'It's not really an experiment, man,'" Ruano said with a laugh. "This is the same kind of food that you eat, just without all the junk."

Among her most popular items, Ruano listed her club sandwiches—made with organic chicken, vegan mayonnaise, grapes, cashew halves, organic celery, red onion, carrots, mint leaves, curry spice, and sesame bread, served with a choice of of roasted Brussels sprouts or sweet potato fries on the side—and sugarless chocolate chip cookies.

Nosh Paleo Cafe has a breakfast selection as well, including a breakfast scramble and waffles (traditional or pumpkin), both with the option to add two strips of Ruano's favorite food, bacon.

PEDAL TO THE KETTLE The drink menu at Nosh Paleo Cafe in Nipomo includes a variety of Paleo diet-friendly smoothies, coffee, and nine different blends of organic tea.

"I actually eat bacon every day, which is like the best thing ever," Ruano said. "I was always told you shouldn't eat bacon, and that it's like a heart attack on a plate. But with MS, you actually need a lot of fat, because when your immune system attacks your nerves, it eats the myelin sheath, which is like a wire covering, which is needed fat.

"So in order to rejuvenate that, you need to have fat in your diet," Ruano continued. "Cholesterol is actually good for you. You just have to know how to eat the right type of food." Δ

