April 12, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Nosh on this! 

By

Biz buffet: The currently under-construction San Luis Obispo Public Market—slated to open in 2019 at the old Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street—is gathering steam (and tasty occupants). What's in store next year? A new, second location for Avila Beach's Kraken Coffee Co., a 5,549-square-foot Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. brewery and restaurant, and a sister location for High Street Deli, beloved for monstrously proportioned sandos and a 4:20 friendly vibe ... Kreuzberg's got a whole new bag! The coffee shop and cafe's newly revamped menu is still poor but sexy (breakfast burritos, mini bratwurst corn dogs, tater tots) but also a tad bit more grown up. Try the new flatbread pizzas, topped Margherita style with fresh mozz, basil, and tomato or go classic style with sausage, bell pepper, red onion, and white cream sauce. There's also refreshing acai bowls brought over from recently closed Bowl'd, Belgian waffles, and even a Croque Madame: ham steak with Swiss cheese on brioche bread, grilled and topped with béchamel sauce and a fried egg (665 Higuera St.).

