North County Theatre Works presents Trifles 

The North County Theatre Works' production of Susan Glaspell's one-act play, Trifles, opens Friday, Feb. 1, and shows through Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. This murder mystery covers various themes including isolation, morality, and gender roles.

The show is directed by Catherine Kingsbury, and the cast includes Christine Miller, Jeff Davis, Branden Fetzer, Hannah van den Eikhof, and Anthony Copen. Performances take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2, and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 3. All tickets are $10. Visit the North County Theatre Works' Facebook page for more info. Δ