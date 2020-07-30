Got a News Tip?
July 30, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Normal People 

LIKE A BAD PENNY After breaking Marianne's (Daisy Edgar-Jones) heart in high school, Connell (Paul Mescal) keeps re-entering her life, in the Hulu romantic drama, Normal People.

LIKE A BAD PENNY After breaking Marianne's (Daisy Edgar-Jones) heart in high school, Connell (Paul Mescal) keeps re-entering her life, in the Hulu romantic drama, Normal People.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu

There's no doubt that teenage love is a fraught endeavor, and that's showcased in the sweet, heartstring-tugging journey that Marianne and Connell endure. She's smart and friendless; he's popular but deeper than his peers. Marianne has her eyes set on life outside of high school, and her upper-crust upbringing leaves her loads of options. She can't help but fall for Connell, whose mother is their housekeeper. The two soon strike up a secret relationship, but ultimately Marianne gets her heart broken when Connell chooses another girl to pair up with.

The latter part of the first season finds the two in their first year of college at the same school, and when a chance encounter brings them back together, they fall into their old ways but with all the complications that come with adulthood. Melodramatic and sensitive, the young lovers are both enamored and infuriated with one another.

This is a tale for those who want a bit of heartbreak and quiet conversation to drive the story. The two leads go at it with fire and passion in their bellies, and you can't help but be fascinated with their melancholy. (12 23- to 34-min. episodes) Δ

