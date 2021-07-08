Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 08, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

No Sudden Move 

By
click to enlarge TRUST ISSUES Career criminals Ronald Russo (Benicio Del Toro, left) and Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle) are teamed to pull off a heist in No Sudden Move. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HBO MAX AND WARNER BROS.
  • Photo Courtesy Of HBO Max And Warner Bros.
  • TRUST ISSUES Career criminals Ronald Russo (Benicio Del Toro, left) and Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle) are teamed to pull off a heist in No Sudden Move.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike) directs this crime drama that's got an amazing cast, a twisty-turny double- and triple-cross tale, and a decided film noir feel. At the heart of the story is career criminal Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle), who gets teamed up with a crew of unfamiliar lowlifes to pull off a mysterious job of stealing a document somehow related to the automotive industry.

When the job goes sideways, Goynes and Ronald Russo (Benicio Del Toro) try to chase the money up the food chain, discovering along the way who hired them and why they're expendable. Jon Hamm shows up as dirty fed Joe Finney, Ray Liotta is mid-level gangster Frank Capelli, and Brendan Fraser is Jones, another gangster with an anger problem. Best of all, there's an essential cameo by Matt Damon, which sets up the film's whole point about American corruption and greed.

Between the sets, the clothes, and the cars, it's a slick and engrossing period thriller, and the story will keep you guessing till the end. It may not be Soderbergh's best crime caper, which I'd say goes to Out of Sight (1998), but this is a gripping story with an unbeatable cast. (115 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Cruel Summer Read More

  2. Festival Mozaic celebrates its 50th anniversary July 24-31 with concerts throughout SLO County Read More

  3. Between Cubensis, The Molly Ringwald Project, and Flannel 101, you can hear music from the '60s through '90s this week Read More

  4. F9: The Fast Saga is spectacular nonsenseF9: The Fast Saga Read More

  5. Great American Melodrama announces 2021 season, starting with new vaudeville revue, Comedy Tonight Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation