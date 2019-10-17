Got a News Tip?
October 17, 2019 Opinion » Letters

No solutions in sight 

Are you kidding me? This is the best Al Fonzi has to offer ("The real existential threat," Oct. 10)? It's as if he's torn a page out of the Old Testament. According to Mr. Fonzi, everything is gloom, doom, and an eventual apocalyptic nightmare.

Unfortunately, anyone who offers alternatives to Mr. Fonzi's dark view, like community choice energy programs, are demonized. Mr. Fonzi is a master critic and is quick to find fault with solutions proposed by others. But where are his solutions? On this, he remains puzzlingly silent. To continue to do nothing—code for business as usual—seems ridiculous when business as usual created the mess in the first place.

Criticism of someone's solution obligates the critic to propose an alternative. On that point Mr. Fonzi seems to draw a blank.

Steve Ryburn

Atascadero

