No foolin': Duane Betts brings his Southern rock to SLO Brew Rock April 1 

It can't be easy having a famous father, especially one that casts as long a shadow as Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts does. Lucky for Duane Betts, he's the real deal, an amazing singer-songwriter and guitarist on par with his groundbreaking father, who rewrote the book on how rock guitar can be played.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Chris Brush @smokingmonkeyphotography

APRIL JEWEL Rocking singer and guitarist Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel play April 1 at SLO Brew Rock.

He and Duane Allman's son, Devon Allman, formed The Allman Betts Band in 2018, but Duane has been in a number of different acts through the years including his father's band Dickey Betts & Great Southern, Whitestarr, Dawes, the brief supergroup Jamtown (featuring G. Love, Donovan Frankenreiter, and Cisco Adler), and his own band Duane Betts and the Pistoleers.

This Saturday, April 1, his new group, Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel, plays SLO Brew Rock (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com) with Charlie Overby opening. Betts is prepping a second solo album, "furthering his impassioned six-string stories reflecting a life and a history steeped in blues, rock, and country music tradition," according to press materials.

One nice thing about famous fathers is they can teach you a trick or two over the years.

"There are traits that are inherent," Betts said. "It's in your sense of melody or with your phrasing. I think some of that stuff comes from hearing it a lot and from your instinct. I have my own identity, too, and that's my identity, for sure. I don't think you could really get around that history if it's there. I'm honored and I'm grateful to be a part of that legacy."

Also this week at SLO Brew Rock, check out feel-good reggae act Kash'd Out on Friday, March 31, as part of their Whiskey & Weed Tour 2023 tour (7:45 p.m.; 18-and-older; $17 at ticketweb.com), with opener Cydeways.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Medicine Presents

COLORADO COOL Good Medicine and Numbskull present singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez at The Siren on March 30.

The Siren

Numbskull and Good Medicine open up the week at The Siren with Colorado singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez this Thursday, March 30 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). He writes amazing narrative and philosophical songs that are dripping with old soul wisdom.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

PSYCHO-TASTIC English psychobilly band The Meteors on their 45th anniversary tour make their The Siren debut on March 31.

English psychobilly heroes The Meteors make a stop on their 45th anniversary tour on Friday, March 31 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $16.50 at eventbrite.com). These legends are making their Siren debut for a night of high-energy rock 'n' roll featuring all their hits such as "Psycho for Your Love," "Wreckin' Crew," and "Little Red Riding Hood." Local surf punk act Murder Hornets open.

On Saturday, April 1, award-winning singer-songwriter Susan Richie plays a free matinee show from 2 to 4 p.m. Richie and her band play bluesy originals that'll blow your mind—she's an amazing songwriter.

Folk singer-songwriter Mason Jennings plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on Sunday, April 2 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at goodmedicinepresents.com). His newest album is Real Heart. "I love song craft," Jennings explained of the album. "A song is like a boat on the water, and you're trying to make it float using as few pieces as you can. If you do it right, a song can be very healing. This album feels that way to me. It's a love letter to songwriting."

NYC rock band Pan Arcadia plays a free show on Monday, April 3 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older). "Out of the cellar-studio of a tipsy Brooklyn shack lumbers the music of Pan Arcadia. Raised on the nutritious sounds of Television, Status Quo, Miles Davis, and Sam & Dave, Pan Arcadia makes propulsive yet soulful indie music; melding CBGB-era garage rock with horn arrangements," their bio explains.

Mark your calendar for next Thursday, April 6, when Good Medicine and Numbskull bring Moonshine Bandits on their Pour Deliciously Tour to The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Charlie Farley, GOAT, and Brandon Hart will open the evening of "backwoods bravado, patriot's pride, country soul, and keg-thumping beats."

Fremont Theater

Yacht rock fans, get ready to get mellow this Thursday, March 30, when Yächtly Crëw plays all your favorite soft rock hits (8 p.m.; all ages; $23 at seetickets.us). You'll be sailing away, set an open course for the virgin sea 'cause you've got to be free ... .

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

GANGSTA GIBBS Rapper Freddie Gibbs plays the Fremont Theater on April 1.

Rap and hip-hop lovers prepare yourselves for Freddie Gibbs on Saturday, April 1 (9 p.m.; all ages; $36.50 at seetickets.us), with Maxo and Reaper Mook opening the show. Gangsta Gibbs' newest record, $oul $old $eparately, was one of the biggest hip-hop albums of 2022.

DJ and heavy metal musician Sullivan King on his Thrones of Blood U.S. Tour plays on Sunday, April 2 (8 p.m.; all ages; $32.50 at seetickets.us). He's known for blending EDM and electric guitar-driven metal, making him draw both metalheads and EDM lovers. Level Up, Benda, and Vastive open.

More music ...

Start your weekend right with the Dulcie Taylor Trio at Avila Bay Athletic Club this Friday, March 31 (5 to 7 p.m.; free). She writes socially conscious songs that have garnered millions of online views. Joining her is guitarist George Nauful, head of MesaBluemoon Recordings, and bassist Billy Baxmeyer.

I don't know anything about them, and they haven't supplied any information about whether they're playing covers or originals, but blues rock band Devil's Game plays Atascadero's Raconteur Room this Friday, March 31 (8 to 10 p.m.; $5; 21-and-older).

A couple of SLO Town favorites are heading an hour east to Parkfield this Saturday, April 1, to play Middle Ridge Studio—Parkfield's very first recording studio—located on the V6 Ranch (4 p.m.; all ages; free). See old timey string band SLO County Stumblers playing hard-driving fiddle tunes influenced by the 1920s and '30s golden-era of string bands. Then Miss Leo and her old college bandmate Phillip Rogers will play soulgrass and Americana originals.

The Cliffnotes bring their boogie blues to Morro Bay's Savory Palette on Saturday, April 1 (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; free). Expect terrific New Orleans flavored sounds that'll have you up and dancing at an April's Fool party you don't want to miss.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jolon Station

IN RESIDENCE North County rockers Jolon Station begins their month-long residency at the Raconteur Room on April 6, and every Thursday in April.

Country, Southern, and straight-up rockers Jolon Station begins their month-long residency at Atascadero's Raconteur Room next Thursday, April 6, playing every Thursday through the month. They're hot off recording their terrific debut album Y'all or Nothin', which is filled with original songs that hit all the right notes.

"Taking inspiration from vaudeville, a Prairie Home Companion, TV variety hour specials by Buck Owens and Johnny Cash, and good old fashioned country hootenannies, we'll will host a non-stop variety extravaganza featuring live music, comedy, giveaways, obsequious trivia, a prize wheel, lots of audience participation, and some very special guests along the way," explained band member Chris Mariscal.

Happy Anniversary to Traffic Records

Traffic Records, the little Atascadero record store that could, is now 5 years old, has a second location in Paso, and is ready to celebrate its success all weekend long.

"It has been my absolute pleasure to create a sacred space for music, art, and culture serving SLO's North County, while we have weathered—literally—a pandemic, recession, and flood," owner Manuel Barba announced.

Expect a beer launch of "Traffic Wayze," a West Coast IPA from Ancient Owl, DJs spinning sweet sounds, and live music on Saturday, April 1 (11 a.m.), at the Atascadero store from Dead Magic, Four Day Beard, and Wasted Elder Orchestra. Giraffe Fight! plays live music at the Paso store on Sunday, April 2 (11 a.m.). Vendors including a taco truck will be on hand. Get more info on their website, and then come party A-Town style! Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.