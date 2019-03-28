Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Nipomo style 

By

Bite this: Jocko's Steakhouse is getting some upgrades. It's got a new paint job, more covered outdoor seating for your long wait time, and a couple of new menu items. Cheese steak fries for one. And I'm not talking about the thick-cut fries. I'm talking about fries topped with Jocko's delicious steak, cheese, onions, and peppers. I'm totally down for a seat at the bar and big ol' plate of that. I don't like to wait (visit 125 N. Thompson Ave.) ... Adelina's Bistro is joining Trilogy's nationwide restaurant week from April 2 to 7 to celebrate their focus on quality culinary exploits. The restaurant at Monarch Dunes will be serving a special menu after 5 p.m.—ahi tuna carpaccio, spring mixed greens with an agave vinaigrette, grilled Pacific swordfish or roasted lamb chops, and a chocolate ganache cheesecake—for $42. And you can get it paired with wine for an extra $22 (1645 Trilogy Parkway in Nipomo). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham likes a side of beef with her wine. Send your nibbles and bites to clanham@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Camillia Lanham

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Take it to the salami shop Read More

  2. Can season Read More

  3. Fresh and fermented: Asian Bistro serves Japanese and Korean flavors on Higuera Street Read More

  4. Sweet tooth Read More

  5. Kick it root down: Celery root is a unique root vegetable to try during late spring Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation