Nipomo style 

Bite this: Jocko's Steakhouse is getting some upgrades. It's got a new paint job, more covered outdoor seating for your long wait time, and a couple of new menu items. Cheese steak fries for one. And I'm not talking about the thick-cut fries. I'm talking about fries topped with Jocko's delicious steak, cheese, onions, and peppers. I'm totally down for a seat at the bar and big ol' plate of that. I don't like to wait (visit 125 N. Thompson Ave.) ... Adelina's Bistro is joining Trilogy's nationwide restaurant week from April 2 to 7 to celebrate their focus on quality culinary exploits. The restaurant at Monarch Dunes will be serving a special menu after 5 p.m.—ahi tuna carpaccio, spring mixed greens with an agave vinaigrette, grilled Pacific swordfish or roasted lamb chops, and a chocolate ganache cheesecake—for $42. And you can get it paired with wine for an extra $22 (1645 Trilogy Parkway in Nipomo). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham likes a side of beef with her wine. Send your nibbles and bites to clanham@newtimesslo.com.