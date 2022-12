click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The County Of SLO Public Libraries

The Nipomo Library will host its next Reading to Rover event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come to the library and read books to two friendly therapy dogs during this program designed for preschool and elementary school students.

For more info on the event and additional offerings at the Nipomo Library, call (805) 929-3994. The library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo.