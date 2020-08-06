Nipomo-based artist group announces new virtual show and sale for September 

Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, the community will be able to view and shop from a new virtual art show and sale at nipomoartists.com. This collaborative website was formed by a group of Central Coast artists hoping to exhibit and possibly sell their works online in the midst of gallery cancellations during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artworks for sale will range from various media, including paintings, jewelry, functional and decorative ceramics, and more. To find out more about the art show, call (805) 633-0796 or email info@nipomoartists.com. Δ