Nigerian painter and drummer Abbey Onikoyi offers creative experiences at Spirits of Africa 

Abbey Onikoyi is a force of nature. He laughs loud and often, talks with his hands, and is kid-in-a-candy-shop excited about all things creative. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, and descended from Nigerian royalty, he's found a home in San Luis Obispo where for the last 20 years he's had Spirits of Africa, a fine art gallery originally in The Creamery, later in the 600 block of Higuera, and after a pandemic-caused hiatus, now reopened in The Network Mall on Higuera.

Also a musician, for years Abbey (pronounced ah-BEY) has hosted twice-monthly drum circles. The new gallery is crammed with his work in various stages of completion, but half of the high-ceilinged space is set aside for art parties.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GLEN STARKEY

ANIMATED It’s impossible not to be caught up in artist and drummer Abbey Onikoyi’s unbridled enthusiasm for all things creative. He recently reopened his gallery Spirits of Africa in SLO’s Network Mall.

"I'm still doing drumming and everything I used to do, but this is the one that makes me money," he explained of his new thrice-weekly art parties, every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. "It's something fun to do with friends, who sometimes bring wine to share."

His new teaching space can accommodate up to 24 people, but he used to teach twice that many on Sundays at Tooth & Nail Winery when it hosted art parties. The difference is people there had to buy food and beverage on-site, but here you can bring what you'd like to drink and snack on as you're guided through a painting lesson.

"We are all artists," said Abbey, "until parents or someone says, 'Stop this painting nonsense and focus on something important.' I nurture than inner child. We're all different, and I don't expect people to paint just like I do. I want them to discover their own style."

Abbey's style is wild and free, with expressive brushstrokes and bold color. He wants to help people tap into what feels right for them.

"People come in and say, 'I don't know if I can do this,' but I just remind them that we all do things differently. I give them a basic thing we're going to paint, but how they do it, how they get there is up to them and their own style.

"And I learn from them! Sometimes they have something hidden inside them, a way of doing something that's better than I can do. To be a good teacher, you need to be encouraging people to paint better than you."

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GLEN STARKEY

KINETIC Abbey Onikoyi’s paintings vibrate with energy, color, and confidence, which he teaches to others at thrice-weekly art parties.

Though he guides his classes through a set image, at the end of the two-hour session, everyone's painting is an original, created by their own internal artist.

"They're not bound to do it in a certain way, and the cool thing about people drinking some wine while they paint is that it takes away their inner criticism and they relax a little more," he explained. "When you're laughing and joking, it's the best time to make art because you're free."

That idea of "being free" is the key to expressive art, which is why Abbey teaches his students to paint directly, not timidly.

"I don't teach them to sketch first because I want them to keep it raw. When you sketch, it gives you guidelines, and guidelines guide you and limit you, so no, free painting! Raw! Expressive! Use the brushes! The painting is not rigid. What I enjoy is watching people create that kind of movement."

Abbey got his start as an ad man in Chicago. His creativity led to awards and happy clients who marveled at his "out of the box" thinking.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ABBEY ONIKOYI

ART PARTY Come alone, bring some friends, or book the whole event—painting opportunities happen Thursdays through Saturdays at Spirits of Africa’s “Art Party.”

"I would come up with some crazy-ass idea and they would marvel at it—'Oh, Abbey, that's so amazing'—and spend millions to make a 30-second ad out of it," he laughed.

After years in advertising, however, he yearned for a different life and came to the California.

"I've surrounded myself with creativity, and it's kept me sane. I tried leaving SLO four times and moving to new places, but it's never right. Being in SLO feeds my creativity." Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.