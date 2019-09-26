Nibbles and bits 

Paso Market Walk, slated to open in October at 1803 Spring St., recently announced the addition of Paso Robles Wine Merchant to its list of businesses at the Central Coast's new public market. The Wine Merchant is a neighborhood wine shop, bar, and kitchen inspired by locally-sourced food and wine, family, and community. Merchants already announced include Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Montello Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Tasting Room, The Vreamery, Momotaro Ramen, Hog Canyon Brewing Company, and Leo Leo Gelato (pasomarketwalk.com) ... Bovino Vineyards announced the grand opening of Café Bovino at its Templeton tasting room, 5685 El Pomar Drive. Bovino Vineyard owner Dan Souza chose Executive Chef Jeff Puckett to head the kitchen. The café offers food service during tasting room hours, with tapas, sliders, and dessert items on the menu (bovinovineyards.com) ... The two founders of 7Sisters Brewing Co. are handing over the reins. On Oct. 1, Co-owners Steve van Middlesworth and Emily Taylor are transferring ownership and operations of 7Sisters to locals Dylan Roddick and Anthony Poncey, as van Middlesworth, an engineer at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and co-owner Taylor, a professor at Cal Poly, focus on their careers. Roddick has been home-brewing for 10 years and recently took over 7Sisters' brewing operations ... SLO's only community-owned marketplace, SLO Food Co-op, 2494 Victoria Ave., SLO, is changing names. The market, known for its fresh local produce, regional goods, and robust bulk department, will be called SLO Natural Foods. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre has a robust penchant for eating and drinking what's put in front of her. Send yours tipsy tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.