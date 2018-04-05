Got a News Tip?
April 05, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Nibble the rainbow 

By

Plastic, be gone: Yes, it's finally time for a change. Limits on single-use plastic bottles and straws have gone into effect in San Luis Obispo. Want a straw? Restaurants are happy to provide you one upon request. Inconvenienced? Considering how plastic-ridden worldwide oceans have become, this is a small step that can lead to big, big changes ... Calling all Faeries! The annual Faerie Festival is landing in Cambria this April 28, so mark your calendar and plan for a Highway 1 road trip to see the seals along the way. This magical festival includes fanciful face painting, yummy fairy snacks, and activities for the whole family. Discover new friends and faeries in the Storybook Treasure Hunt, too (Adding to all this magic, the festival is totally free and open to the public; go to visitcambria.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain brings her own straw. Send bites to hthomas@newtimesslo.com.


