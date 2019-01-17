Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 17, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Nextdoor can be used for good 

I brought the first Nextdoor app to the Lodge Hill neighborhood of Cambria, and through it helped to nix a nursing home slated to occupy a lot with native Monterey pines. But gorging on the community's limited water supplies was what ultimately did the facility in—thanks to the California Coastal Commission.

Yes, Nextdoor can encourage petty debates, but 2,000 households are now on it, and few "unsign." Just recently I proposed an energy-related project—to bring neighbors to a forum bringing solar to our homes now that PG&E will likely be raising rates (or going bankrupt, whichever comes first). I suggested we form a buyers club to get discounts on solar-related components.

As an organizational tool, Nextdoor is proving to be quite a tool.

William Seavey

Cambria

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Government is headed for history's junk heap Read More

  2. The 'smell test' Read More

  3. Fact trumps fantasy Read More

  4. A fun fact about that Constitution Read More

  5. Hello, hellhole Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation