News nibs 

Rock on! Whale Rock Music Festival, hosted by Castoro Cellars in Templeton, raised $21,320 for the Templeton High School Band! They've also announced the next event: Mark your calendars for Feb. 16, 2019. Way to go! ... Cal Poly SLO student Jimmy Wong runs a pop-up restaurant out of his SLO apartment. Cool, right? The food science major, a Chinese-American pastry chef from Cupertino, is also writing a cookbook. Learn more about this wonder kid at denchrestaurant.com ... Oasis Moroccan restaurant in downtown SLO will open a sister eatery in Pismo Beach ... The owners of Daou Winery in Paso Robles plan to purchase Centrally Grown in Cambria, a restaurant known for its locally sourced ingredients and sweeping coastal view ... Love boba tea? Well, wait till you've tried it with ice cream! Milk It will open on Foothill Boulevard in SLO in 2019 and it's already making my teeth tingle ... High Street Deli will bring its mammoth sandos to Los Osos (and say goodbye to Sculptured Egg, where the new locale is planned to open). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain does not understand boba. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.