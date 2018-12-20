Got a News Tip?
December 20, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

News nibs 

By

Farewell, fabulous friend: Naked Fish in downtown SLO has shuttered its doors. However, you can still visit the modern sushi joint at their Paso Robles location at 807 13th St. ... Central Coast Grown at City Farm SLO has had an eventful fall thus far, hosting agricultural events for at-risk youth, planting plenty of new seeds, and opening a new farm stand where you can pick up veggies grown on the pastoral, city-owned farmland. In 2019, plan to check out one of their "work parties," where shovels hit soil and volunteerism meets a great workout (go to centralcoastgrown.com) ... Have you checked out the new French cafe and Mongolian barbecue restaurants that opened at Mission Mall in SLO a few months ago? Owner Alexandra Nguyen, who also owns downtown SLO-based Lotus Asia's Best, is serving up macarons and beef bowls and bold flavors galore! Learn more at lotusslo.com ... Morro Bay's long-loved Taco Temple is opening a location in SLO (at the old Margie's Diner locale near Highway 101), and we couldn't be more ready for Cali-fresh fusion flavors! Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is a fan of nude fish. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

