News nibs 

Seasonal changes: Two restaurants in the Village of Arroyo Grande are undergoing changes this winter: Italian tapas restaurant Sconos has closed on Branch Street, while sandwich shop Alphy's Broiler is under new management ... Speaking of AG, the Aldi grocery chain has opened a new grocery store at 1221 E. Grand Ave. ... Who needs a big pile of dishes? Paso Robles Inn Steakhouse will host a Thanksgiving buffet this Nov. 22 with all the fixings from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring apps, carving station, side dishes, and (duh) mashed potatoes; Thanksgiving dinner will also be served at The Cavalier Restaurant in San Simeon (select roast turkey or double cut pork chops then grab a slew of sides like risotto with sautéed wild mushrooms). Yum! Δ

