News nibs 

No pits: Morro Bay's AvoMarg Fest kicks off this Sept. 8! In honor of the fest, I'd like to share a bit of AvoKnowledge with you: Did you know the best way to test the ripeness of an avocado is not actually to press it with your fingers? (The outside can be damaged that way). Instead, look at the nubbin where the stem used to be. If it's green, let it sit for a while. If it's turned yellow, make guacamole! Learn more about the fest at avomargfest.com ... Croma Vera Winery is hosting a grand opening party this Sept. 8 at its new SLO tasting room this Sept. 8. Expect apps by Fromagerie Sophie, discounts on wine, and lots of mingling with local wine folks (3592 Broad St., suite 106, SLO; RSVP to mindy@cromavera.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain believes in staycations over vacations. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.