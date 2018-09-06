Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 06, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

News nibs 

By

No pits: Morro Bay's AvoMarg Fest kicks off this Sept. 8! In honor of the fest, I'd like to share a bit of AvoKnowledge with you: Did you know the best way to test the ripeness of an avocado is not actually to press it with your fingers? (The outside can be damaged that way). Instead, look at the nubbin where the stem used to be. If it's green, let it sit for a while. If it's turned yellow, make guacamole! Learn more about the fest at avomargfest.com ... Croma Vera Winery is hosting a grand opening party this Sept. 8 at its new SLO tasting room this Sept. 8. Expect apps by Fromagerie Sophie, discounts on wine, and lots of mingling with local wine folks (3592 Broad St., suite 106, SLO; RSVP to mindy@cromavera.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain believes in staycations over vacations. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Drink it up! Read More

  2. Breaking Bread's toast bar is all about choice Read More

  3. Fire up the grill: Central Coast Meats delivers fresh and local to your door Read More

  4. Crack a cold one Read More

  5. Savoring summer Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation