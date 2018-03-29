News nibbles 

No gag here: How weird is it that former Jackass reality star Johnny Knoxville recently popped up at Paso's Tooth and Nail Winery? Apparently the Chuck Taylor-wearing prankster is really into the Rabble and Amor Fati zinfandels, and (as far as we know) there were no stunts pulled ... Firestone's spunky little brother, Barrelworks in Buellton, has turned 5 years old, and folks are still lining up to slurp down glasses of distinctive sour beer. Anticipated cans of the sour beer are expected to debut this year and keep your eyes peeled for a new fruity wheat sour made with local raspberries (firestonebeer.com) ... A new Country Road and Hops Music Festival will blend beer, crooning, and finger picking fun in SLO! Slated for April 7 at El Chorro Regional Park, this flavorful fest will feature Stephen Styles, Bryan Titus Trio, and other foot-stomping bands paired with three kinds of unique margaritas, whiskey, barbecue, and Lagunitas Brewing Co. brews (find event information on Facebook). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain raises a glass to the wine heroes who have come before and will come after. Send bites to hthomas@newtimesslo.com.