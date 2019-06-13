Get outside: Are you worried your teen might grow roots under the Xbox this summer? Cover that video screen with parchment paper, hand them a pair of clogs, and wave them off with a spatula. The very first of four ongoing teen hands-on cooking classes will be held on Thursday, June 13, at The Wellness Kitchen (1255 Las Tablas Road in Templeton). Chef Evan Vossler will be instructing teens (ages 13 to 16) on first courses: stocks and soups, veggies, and salad. Several recipes will be prepared and eaten. Reserve one of nine spots for $25 at thewkrc.org. Δ

