January 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

New York-based performance artist Carlos Martiel joins the Laboratory Series for January program 

By

The Laboratory Series, an ongoing Black-identified artist showcase co-hosted by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, holds its next virtual program with special guest speaker Carlos Martiel, on Thursday, Jan. 28, starting at 5 p.m. This artist talk series is offered via Zoom, and admission to join the meeting is free.

Martiel graduated from Havana's National Academy of Fine Arts in 2009 and has worked as a prolific artist since, earning numerous awards, including the Franklin Furnace Fund, Arte Laguna, and a CIFOS Program Award.

Martiel's performance art has been showcased in multiple countries, including the Stedelijk Museum in the Netherlands, La Tertulia Museum in Colombia, MACZUL in Venezuela, the Nitsch Museum in Italy, and several other venues. His works are also included in various private and public collections in the U.S., including in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Perez Art Museum of Miami in Florida.

Laboratory Series viewers are cautioned that many of Martiel's artworks deal with racial violence and are not suitable for children. To find out more about the artist, visit carlosmartiel.net. For more info on the Laboratory Series and its Zoom programming, visit racemattersslo.org. Δ

