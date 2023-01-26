New Times story reported misleading info about SLO County Animal Services 

I'm an active six-year volunteer at SLO County Animal Services.

In the New Times dated Jan. 12, an article titled "The volunteers of Meade Canine Rescue & Sanctuary chip away at an insurmountable problem" stated that "dogs in kill shelters, like the county's San Luis Obispo Animal Services, typically have a 72-hour window to be adopted before they're put down." That is total misleading and false information.

Not only does our Animal Services facility have a high 94 percent live outcome rate per year, there is never a time limit or expiration date put on any of the animals that come into the facility. Volunteers and staff work hard together as a team to ensure that any adoptable animal finds the right home, even the difficult/undesirable ones. We have had animals for many multiple months that are difficult to place and remain in our care until they find the perfect home.

We have a very positive working relationship with Woods Humane Society right next door and other animal rescue organizations in and around our county. I'm not sure where the New Times writer for this article got their information, but I want to assure everyone we are nowhere near being a 72-hour kill facility or I would not be part of the team.

We have an amazing new facility at 865 Oklahoma Ave. right off Highway 1, and it's open to the public Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Come see the new facility and maybe even find your next family member: a dog, cat, bunny, guinea pig, reptile, bird, etc.! Thank you.

John Zweemer

Los Osos