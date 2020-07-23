Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 23, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » New Times Music Awards

New Times Music Awards Return for the 12th Year 

Time to get your music ready...

click to enlarge edit_content_image.jpg

Entry period July 23-August 10th 2019 at 5pm

Singers, songwriters, musicians, performers, and bands, it’s once again your time to shine!

Six Genres: Country/Folk/Americana, Rock/Alternative, Hip Hop, R&B/Blues, Open, and Youth. We also have a songwriter category where you can enter up to 3 songs!

Winners are up for some amazing prizes including a bronze "Newtie", the official custom NTMA Trophy, a chance to be included on the official 2020 NTMA CD, and a chance to perform the 2020 NTMA Awards & Showcase on Friday, November 13 at SLO Brew Rock!

Entry form and submissions: July 23-August 10th, submissions must be turned in by 5 pm PST on Monday, August 10th! Find the entry form here.

The entry form will be available online at newtimesslo.com on July 23rd. Readers Choice Voting will be LIVE from 10/1-10/19

For more information, email us at NTMA@newtimesslo.com

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

More New Times Music Awards »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

NTMA

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation