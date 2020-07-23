New Times Music Awards Return for the 12th Year 

click to enlarge
Entry period July 23-August 10th 2019 at 5pm
Singers, songwriters, musicians, performers, and bands, it’s once again your time to shine!
Six Genres: Country/Folk/Americana, Rock/Alternative, Hip Hop, R&B/Blues, Open, and Youth. We also have a songwriter category where you can enter up to 3 songs!
Winners are up for some amazing prizes including a bronze "Newtie", the official custom NTMA Trophy, a chance to be included on the official 2020 NTMA CD, and a chance to perform the 2020 NTMA Awards & Showcase on Friday, November 13 at SLO Brew Rock!
Entry form and submissions: July 23-August 10th, submissions must be turned in by 5 pm PST on Monday, August 10th! Find the entry form here
.
The entry form will be available online at newtimesslo.com on July 23rd. Readers Choice Voting will be LIVE from 10/1-10/19
For more information, email us at NTMA@newtimesslo.com