New Times Media Group holds annual Winning Images Photo Contest 

New Times Media Group is inviting local photographers to enter its 26th annual Winning Images Photography Contest. The deadline to submit photographs is Wednesday, June 2, by 5 p.m. The entry fee is $10 per photo. All entry fees roll back into cash prizes for the winners in each category.

Visit newtimesslo.com for submission and category details. The winning photos will be published in the June 24 issues of New Times and the Sun and will be showcased at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, from Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, July 24. Δ