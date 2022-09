I was surprised and disgusted, to open your August edition and find a full page ad for cigarettes!! Long, long ago I was a smoker. Long ago I watched it slowly kill my father. I also know how difficult it is to quit once you are addicted!

For years you have been a valuable source for promoting worthwhile events and opportunities on the Central Coast. Now this!?

You have let down your community and especially our youth!

No longer a fan!

Sue Palmer

San Luis Obispo