Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

New stuff 

By

Talley Farms, known for luscious, rainbow-colored farm share boxes, opened a new farm stand on the Talley Vineyard property in June. The farm stand features fresh, organic fruits and vegetables, a seasonal U-pick berry patch, and (seasonal) pumpkin patch. The stand will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors may picnic, wine taste, and tour the winery and farm ... La Esquina Taqueria will be officially open for lunches Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. starting Friday, July 5, at 1049 Nipomo St. in SLO ... Ciopinot Seafood Grille, at 1051 Nipomo St. in SLO, will be opening a Fresh Fish Market on the weekends. Every Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., starting Friday, July 5, Ciopinot will sell fresh fish that you can take home and cook, as well as their house tartar and cocktail sauces, cioppino stock, and wine. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is so fresh and so clean. Send your news bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. California meets Italy: Etto Pastificio is a one of a kind around these parts Read More

  2. Farmhouse Corner Market brings both down-home country and a city feel to SLO Read More

  3. Get tix Read More

  4. Morro Bay House of Jerky Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation