New stuff 

Talley Farms, known for luscious, rainbow-colored farm share boxes, opened a new farm stand on the Talley Vineyard property in June. The farm stand features fresh, organic fruits and vegetables, a seasonal U-pick berry patch, and (seasonal) pumpkin patch. The stand will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors may picnic, wine taste, and tour the winery and farm ... La Esquina Taqueria will be officially open for lunches Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. starting Friday, July 5, at 1049 Nipomo St. in SLO ... Ciopinot Seafood Grille, at 1051 Nipomo St. in SLO, will be opening a Fresh Fish Market on the weekends. Every Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., starting Friday, July 5, Ciopinot will sell fresh fish that you can take home and cook, as well as their house tartar and cocktail sauces, cioppino stock, and wine. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is so fresh and so clean. Send your news bites to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.