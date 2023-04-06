New SLO hangout Schoolyard Burgers & Brew offers brunch, pub-style classics, and games galore 

Strategically located between downtown San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly is a new—or rather, revamped—restaurant that is hitting all the right notes with students, parents, tourists, and locals alike.

Featuring a meaty menu and hip bar with ample phone and computer charging outlets, a slew of electronic and nostalgic games, and more than a dozen big-screen TVs, Schoolyard Burgers & Brew debuted in February, with plans for a grand opening celebration in September.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

CAL POLY-INSPIRED Schoolyard Burgers & Brew is housed within The Wayfarer SLO, featuring 100 updated guest rooms—including the grad suite, professor's suite, two-story dean's suite, and campus kings and queens.

Schoolyard is housed within the reimagined Wayfarer SLO hotel, replacing The Kinney SLO and its eatery Leroy's at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Monterey Street. The expansive restaurant seats 100 guests indoors, with space for an additional 80 on two heated patios.

Hotel general manager Megan Taylor of Morro Bay, restaurant manager Katherine Porter of Nipomo, and executive chef Billy Haynes of Pismo Beach have teamed up to surpass client expectations with a little something for everyone, starting with a diverse, seasonal menu.

"Chef Billy is ... an extremely talented chef," Taylor said. "From the food to the drinks, we source locally as much as possible."

Schoolyard specializes in pub-style classics, most notably smash burgers—fresh, pressed beef seared on both sides but moist in the middle. Vegetarian patties are available as well.

Other menu highlights include bacon-wrapped dogs, a selection of wings, and loaded sandwiches and salads as well as boozy milkshakes and local wine and beer.

Milkshakes—try the mudslide with chocolate fudge and Oreo—and specialty cocktails are spiked with Han premium soju and flavored liquor.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Schoolyard Burgers & Brew

'RIGHTEOUS' The Spicoli—a nod to Fast Times at Ridgemont High—will hit Schoolyard's menu shortly. The upcoming burger of the month features two smashed patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, pastrami, onion rings, and hickory smoked barbecue sauce.

"Recently our chef and restaurant manager worked with a local brewery (Antigua) to brew our own beer—the Schoolyard Blonde," Taylor added. "We look forward to more partnerships like this with our local community."

Restaurant staff enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and having fun with their scholastic theme.

A future burger of the month is the Spicoli, "which came about by combining chef Billy's favorite burger and favorite sandwich—a Western bacon cheeseburger and pastrami sandwich," Porter explained. "It's named after the memorable character (Jeff) Spicoli from Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

A new weekend brunch features items like the Hangover Burger, breakfast sandwich, tot bowl, pancakes, bloody Marys, mimosas, and espresso drinks.

"The Hangover Burger—with double American cheese, fried egg, bacon, roast jalapeño aioli, and pickled red onion—is our most popular menu item and available all day," Haynes said.

Another hot seller is the Southwestern Chicken Wrap, featuring grilled chicken breast, romaine, corn salsa, charred red pepper, tortilla strips, cheddar, guacamole, and smoked buttermilk ranch dressing.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

ANTIGUA ON TAP Draft beer options at Schoolyard include a blonde, co-created by executive chef Billy Haynes and restaurant manager Katherine Porter in partnership with fresh hop-specialist Antigua Brewing in downtown San Luis Obispo.

College students will appreciate a "Weekday Study Hall" menu, he added. Offered weekdays from noon to 5 p.m., Cal Poly students who show a valid ID can indulge in deeply discounted dishes—from a garden salad, bowl of chili, and grilled cheese to a burger, and chicken and bacon quesadilla. Beverage options include a wine glass and beer pint of the day. Nothing exceeds $10.

The standard menu is reasonably priced as well, with the most expensive item being a seared ahi sandwich for $19.

For a decadent indulgence, hot ticket Buddy V's Cake Slice flavors—at $12 a pop—include red velvet, chocolate fudge, confetti, and rainbow.

While enjoying Schoolyard fare, guests can juice up their phones and laptops for study or work—with free wireless—or partake in games ranging from arcade favorites to Scrabble, shuffleboard, and more. On Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., the restaurant hosts trivia night, with a chance to win prizes.

Additionally, "we're hoping to grow Schoolyard into the best sports bar in SLO with our new TVs" scattered throughout the restaurant and on both patios, Haynes said.

For larger parties, he added, the hotel offers catered and customizable event spaces including The Library, which accommodates up to 100 guests, and The Gallery for up to 60 with an adjoining private patio.

The hotel and Schoolyard staff work hard behind the scenes to create a fun, comfortable vibe for guests.

With a decade of hotel management experience under her belt, Taylor has high hopes for their new venture, particularly with Haynes helming the kitchen.

"He is a strong team player and crucial to the leadership and success of Schoolyard Burgers & Brew," she said.

His 16-year restaurant career includes a degree from California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, followed by executive chef appointments at Holiday Inn Select in Bakersfield and Four Points by Sheraton San Diego, and a stint as banquet chef at Hilton San Diego Bay.

He was most recently executive chef at Holiday Las Brisas retirement community in SLO.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

STAY CONNECTED Schoolyard patrons can charge their phones atop circular wireless chargers on counters, with outlets underneath for other devices. Watch TV on 13 separate screens and enjoy myriad classic games, including shuffleboard.

Porter, meanwhile, is armed with a degree from Chico State University in recreation, hospitality, and parks management, with two years of restaurant industry experience in supervisory and management roles.

click to enlarge Photo By Cherish Whyte

WINE WALL On Tuesdays, Schoolyard offers self-pour tap night from 5 to 10 p.m. Buy a $25 card and get $10 for free. Create your own flight with a mix of local wine and beer. Interactive screens provide tasting notes.

Haynes and Porter say they are optimistic about Schoolyard's future given its prime location on the heavily touristed Central Coast and near Cal Poly in particular.

They envision "a gathering space for travelers and locals alike ... to hang out, relax, and enjoy good food and drinks," Porter said.

"It absolutely makes my day to see the restaurant and patios full of people getting together and having a great time," she added. "As the summer months approach, we have some fun events planned. ... Come and check the place out." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte is eyeing chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast, with a side of Scrabble. Reach her at cwhyte@newtimesslo.com.