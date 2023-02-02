Got a News Tip?
February 02, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

New SLO exhibit showcases multi-faceted artworks by JooLee Kang 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY JOOLEE KANG
  • Courtesy Image By Joolee Kang

The Harold J. Miossi Gallery in San Luis Obispo presents Rock Scissors Paper, Slug Frog Snake, a new solo exhibition of works by Korean artist JooLee Kang, whose pen and ink drawings, paper sculptures, and digital animation work will be featured in the show.

An opening reception for the exhibit will take place on Feb. 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info on the showcase, set to remain on display through March 10, visit the gallery's tab on the Cuesta College website. The gallery is located at Cuesta College.

