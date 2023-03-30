New redistricting plan is good for SLO County 

This is a note of congratulations to San Luis Obispo County Citizens for Good Government (SLOCCGG) for an enormous achievement in settling its redistricting lawsuit with the county.

It demonstrates that:

• Wisdom prevails

• Logic prevails

• Perseverance prevails

• Democracy prevails

The citizens of SLO County should be grateful that they now have a Board Supervisors, and the volunteer SLOCCGG public service group, representing the majority interests of the citizenry as opposed to the interests of one citizen.

Harvey R. Levenson

Pismo Beach