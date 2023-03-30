Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2023 Opinion » Letters

New redistricting plan is good for SLO County 

This is a note of congratulations to San Luis Obispo County Citizens for Good Government (SLOCCGG) for an enormous achievement in settling its redistricting lawsuit with the county.

It demonstrates that:

• Wisdom prevails

• Logic prevails

• Perseverance prevails

• Democracy prevails

The citizens of SLO County should be grateful that they now have a Board Supervisors, and the volunteer SLOCCGG public service group, representing the majority interests of the citizenry as opposed to the interests of one citizen.

Harvey R. Levenson

Pismo Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The ol' college cry Read More

  2. Donegan's opinion is harmful to SLO's LGBTQ community Read More

  3. Parking in San Luis Obispo Read More

  4. Children do need protection Read More

  5. Mainstream vs. extreme Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation