New redistricting plan is good for SLO County 

This is a note of congratulations to San Luis Obispo County Citizens for Good Government (SLOCCGG) for an enormous achievement in settling its redistricting lawsuit with the county.
It demonstrates that:
• Wisdom prevails
• Logic prevails
• Perseverance prevails
• Democracy prevails
The citizens of SLO County should be grateful that they now have a Board Supervisors, and the volunteer SLOCCGG public service group, representing the majority interests of the citizenry as opposed to the interests of one citizen.
Harvey R. Levenson
Pismo Beach