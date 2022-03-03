New pop-up exhibit in Paso Robles showcases symbolic and meditative art 

Six artists are participating in a local pop-up exhibit, Acts of Worship: Symbol, Meaning, and Ritual in Contemporary Art, which debuts in Paso Robles on Saturday, March 5. The show will be available by appointment only at a private location, which will be revealed to attendees. Reservations can be made by calling (805) 626-1750 or emailing actsofworshipart@gmail.com.

The group show is scheduled to remain on display through Saturday, March 19, and features artworks by Larry Stone, who also curated the show, Dorothy Halic, Tim Anderson, Marie Ramey, Vicky Hoffman, and Tony Martin. The featured pieces in the show are described on the group's website as the embodiments of a ritual, which includes meditation, reflection, and other steps.

To find out more about Acts of Worship and its participating artists, visit actsofworship-art.com. Δ