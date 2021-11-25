Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

New Pismo Beach exhibition showcases metaphysical paintings by Bay Area-based artist Leona Lee 

By

Puffers of Pismo in Pismo Beach is currently showcasing artworks by Bay Area artist Leona Lee, who specializes in paintings with spiritual and metaphysical themes. Lee's exhibit premiered on Nov. 18 and is scheduled to remain on display through Jan. 15, 2022.

An artist reception to celebrate the exhibit will take place on Nov. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and view and discuss Lee's artworks, many of which depict mythology, the occult, and other lore. Finger foods will be available during the reception.

Find out more about Puffers of Pismo by calling (805) 773-6563 or visiting puffersofpismo.com. The venue is located at 781 Price St., Pismo Beach. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The 2021 New Times Music Awards brought great music and an energetic crowd to SLO Brew Rock on Nov. 12 Read More

  2. Women's Extemporaneous Writing Group holds monthly meetings in Avila Beach Read More

  3. Modern-day troubadour John Craigie plays the Clark Center on Nov. 20 Read More

  4. The Harder They Fall mashes '70s blaxploitation homage with revisionist Western panache Read More

  5. SLO Rep presents radio play iteration of It's A Wonderful Life Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation