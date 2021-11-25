New Pismo Beach exhibition showcases metaphysical paintings by Bay Area-based artist Leona Lee 

Puffers of Pismo in Pismo Beach is currently showcasing artworks by Bay Area artist Leona Lee, who specializes in paintings with spiritual and metaphysical themes. Lee's exhibit premiered on Nov. 18 and is scheduled to remain on display through Jan. 15, 2022.

An artist reception to celebrate the exhibit will take place on Nov. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and view and discuss Lee's artworks, many of which depict mythology, the occult, and other lore. Finger foods will be available during the reception.

Find out more about Puffers of Pismo by calling (805) 773-6563 or visiting puffersofpismo.com. The venue is located at 781 Price St., Pismo Beach. Δ