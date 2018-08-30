New nibbles 

Wine, cheese, and ice cream: New biz Farmhouse Corner Market is looking to open at 1025 Farmhouse Lane in Edna Valley, with plans to open an eatery/market hybrid fit for a wine country picnic (a vintage Airstream trailer is involved). The new 5,500-square-foot business will be located near Tolosa Winery and across Highway 227 from the SLO County Regional Airport. If all goes well, this new venture will offer a cream counter, flower market, and local artisan goods as early as next year ... Sept. 1 marks Morro Bay's annual Art in the Park tradition! Expect local art, munchies, and good times. Presented by the Art Center, the fest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ... Each Thursday, La Esquina Taqueria in SLO is serving up Macho Nachos on the street from 6 to 9 p.m. These towers of chips, cheese, and salsa, are downright crazy big (some might say on steroids?). Follow @laesquina_taqueria for the visual evidence. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain hopes we can all be excellent to each other. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.