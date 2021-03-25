New exhibits in Morro Bay showcase artists Sheril Viau, Debbie Gedayloo, and Stevie Chun 

Starting on April 1, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will debut two new exhibits, a solo show with artist Sheril Viau and a duo show featuring artists Debbie Gedayloo and Stevie Chun. Viau's watercolor paintings will be on display in the venue's upper gallery, while Gedayloo and Chun's ink drawings will occupy the lower gallery.

Both exhibits are scheduled to remain on display through April 29. Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com to find out more. The venue is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ