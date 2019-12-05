New dispensary on the Central Coast opens its doors in Grover Beach 

The cannabis community continues to grow on the Central Coast as it welcomes its newest dispensary, Urbn Leaf. The San Diego-based company opened its fourth location last month in Grover Beach, the third dispensary in the coastal town.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Urbn Leaf

NEW IN TOWN San Diego-based dispensary Urbn Leaf opened its fourth location in Grover Beach.

The dispensary's grand opening is slated for Dec. 6-8 where the first 100 customers get rewarded with gift bags. Urbn Leaf characterizes itself as a retail cannabis boutique that offers a high-end and comfortable atmosphere, staffed with professionals ready to help customers select products to fit their needs.

The dispensary caters to customers who are looking for medical or recreational cannabis products.

"Our staff goes through a pretty arduous training before we even launch," Urbn Leaf owner Will Senn said. "I'd say our customer service and the product knowledge that our bud-tenders have is some of the best in the industry. We really pride ourselves on that."

If a product makes it onto the shelves at this particular dispensary, Senn said, customers can trust it's been tested, is safe, and is of the utmost quality.

"If we wouldn't consume it ourselves, we would never put it on our shelf. We're a very authentic company, and I think that resonates with our customers," he said.

Senn sees his business and work culture as one big family. From his employees to customers who walk through the door, he said, the goal is to make everyone feel welcomed and comfortable.

When it comes to customers, he said, his bud-tenders all want to provide the best possible experience for everyone, so they're ready to answer any and all inquiries about the products being sold.

Walking into Urbn Leaf is all about the experience, from the music playing in the store to the layout of the brick-and-mortar shop. Senn likes to describe it as being part of a secret society. When you see the logo on shirts, hats, or even the black bag containing a purchase, people know exactly what Urbn Leaf is.

The dispensary also promotes daily deals and discounts such as the early bird special, where valid medical patients and California residents get 15 percent off their purchase from 7 to 9 a.m. Seniors and veterans also get a 10 percent discount with a valid identification card.

The menu of products is constantly changing but Senn said his team makes a valiant effort to keep the products as consistent as possible, which is often a challenge. Suppliers only have a certain amount of raw material to create a certain type of product.

"But the flower is always fresh and new every single week," he said.

Senn said he's been in the cannabis industry for several years now but didn't completely understand the positive effects that medical cannabis could have on people.

He attributes that understanding to his stepfather, who battled cancer years ago.

Now that Urbn Leaf has become a reputable company in the industry, Senn said it only made sense for him to expand the store's locations.

"We're excited to be a part of the community and really integrate," he said. "We're all very happy to spend more time [on the Central Coast], because we're moving a million miles an hour and it kind of forces us to take a step back and slow down a bit."

The folks at the Grover Beach Urbn Leaf plan to host events, branch out, and meet the community. To learn more, visit urbnleaf.com.

Fast fact

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded AmpSurf a $90,000 grant to bring the healing power of Adaptive Surf Therapy to veterans. AmpSurf and Veterans Affairs have a long history of partnering to share the therapeutic waves of the ocean with veterans. The funds will be used to sponsor veterans to compete in an adaptive surf contest and to put on Adaptive Learn to Surf Clinics and VetSurf programs. AmpSurf is seeking additional partners, donors, and sponsors to help fund its programs. To learn more about how you can help, visit ampsurf.org or email surf@ampsurf.org. Δ

Staff Writer Karen Garcia wrote this week's Strokes and Plugs. Send tidbits to kgarcia@newtimesslo.com.