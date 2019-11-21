Ernest Hemingway Vineyards is holding a Grand Opening Celebration at its new winery and tasting room in Paso Robles on Nov. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Ernest Hemingway's wines paired with fantastic food, music by Jimmy Rougiere (from Bali), and a visit from Zoo to You (1340 Penman Springs Road; tickets are $7.50-$45 on eventbrite.com) ... The Paso Market Walk, slated to open on February 2020, announced its latest addition: Finca, a Mexican restaurant focused on bringing traditional and regionally-inspired cuisine made from fresh local ingredients to the Central Coast. The Napa-based restaurant has been in the Michelin Guide since 2009. Co-owner Patrick Aguirre has worked with Thomas Keller of the French Laundry and Suzanne Goin of AOC Wine Bar and Restaurant. Expect mesquite-grilled tacos, a cold beer or a glass of wine, and a relaxing visit on the fire-lit patio or inside the newly designed, hacienda-style farmhouse. There will also be a pick-up window for those in a rush (1803 Spring St., Paso). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is never in a rush when tacos are on the line. Send your hot takes and newsy tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.