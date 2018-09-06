Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 06, 2018 Food & Drink » Picks

New dance moves wanted 

By

"Hold my tequila, they're playing my jam!" This is something you might actually hear at the Strawberry Tequila Fest kicking off this Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo! This sweet and sour event will feature strawberry magic, live music, tequila tastings, margaritas, craft beer from Lagunitas Brewing Co., and fun activities for the whole family. Of course, you can't have a true "tequila night" without letting loose and ending up on someone's Instagram stories. Gear up for a worldly whirlwind of live music, including salsa, reggae, rock, and cumbia. If you are somehow able to keep your butt from shaking all over the place, you might find yourself checking out the array of food and arts vendors, but ... my guess is you'll be making up some new dance moves before the event is over.

For more information and tickets, see the event on eventbrite.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain has invented her own dance move, and it's called "The T.V. Dinner." She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Picks

  |  

More Picks »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Drink it up! Read More

  2. Breaking Bread's toast bar is all about choice Read More

  3. Fire up the grill: Central Coast Meats delivers fresh and local to your door Read More

  4. Crack a cold one Read More

  5. Savoring summer Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation