New dance moves wanted 

"Hold my tequila, they're playing my jam!" This is something you might actually hear at the Strawberry Tequila Fest kicking off this Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo! This sweet and sour event will feature strawberry magic, live music, tequila tastings, margaritas, craft beer from Lagunitas Brewing Co., and fun activities for the whole family. Of course, you can't have a true "tequila night" without letting loose and ending up on someone's Instagram stories. Gear up for a worldly whirlwind of live music, including salsa, reggae, rock, and cumbia. If you are somehow able to keep your butt from shaking all over the place, you might find yourself checking out the array of food and arts vendors, but ... my guess is you'll be making up some new dance moves before the event is over.

For more information and tickets, see the event on eventbrite.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain has invented her own dance move, and it's called "The T.V. Dinner." She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.