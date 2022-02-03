Got a News Tip?
February 03, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

New Atascadero exhibit showcases local artist Michelle Leigh Watson 

By

Specs by Kyla in downtown Atascadero is showcasing artworks by Michelle Leigh Watson throughout the month of February. This solo exhibition will be highlighted during the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce's next Art, Wine, and Brew tour, scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 11.

Admission to the chamber event ranges from $20 to $25 in advance, or $30 on the day of. The tour features more than 20 stops at venues in downtown Atascadero. Tickets include a wine glass and complimentary tastings from each featured wine, beer, cider, and coffee business.

For more info on Watson's art exhibit, call (805) 460-7575 or email specsbykyla@gmail.com. Specs by Kyla is located at 5808 Traffic Way, Atascadero. To find out more about the Art, Wine, and Brew Tour, visit atascaderochamber.org. Δ

