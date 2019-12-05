I feel like every time I locate a place that offers Negranti Creamery ice cream sandwiches I'm obligated to obtain one for everyone in my family. It's like putting your change in the red Salvation Army bucket. It's what you need to do. Of course the best way to enjoy Negranti is by going to the mother shop in Tin City (see this week's Flavor for a piece on the new Tin City documentary), but if you happen to be at Duckies in Cayucos, because you need a bowl of white clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl, you can order a Negranti ice cream sandwich for dessert.

The maker of these fine 100 percent sheep's milk ice cream sandwiches is Alexis Negranti. She loves animals, milks ewes, and has been adding flavors to her shop since 2010. The handcrafted ice cream sandwiches are made from local, seasonal ingredients. You can mix and match cookies and ice cream at the scoop shop or just grab an already perfect one from the fridge. My favorite is snickerdoodle with salted brown sugar. But other goodies are chocolate chip/vanilla or double chocolate/mint chocolate chip. And a word of joy and cheer for those who have a hard time digesting cow's milk: Negranti is "lactose friendly," and the added health benefits include being less than 8 percent fat and higher in protein and vitamins than other forms of milk.

$6 per sandwich; Negranti Creamery is located in Tin City, 2989 Limestone Way. Hours are Sun.-Thurs., noon-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre loves dishing about good food. Send your favorite snack stops to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.