Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Neglected community gardens neglect community hunger 

I was fortunate enough to have recently been awarded a plot in the community garden on Nipomo Street in SLO. As as militant gardener and one who has noticed what appears to me to be a community garden in a bit of disarray in terms of security, billing, appearance, and general role in the SLO community, is there any way SLO can put food security first? There is growing (pardon the pun) food insecurity for everyone now. Seniors, students, families, and individuals face an economy in growing (another unintentional pun) ruin. While SLO has been awarded millions of dollars to improve its tiny downtown business corridor on Higuera Street, I have yet to find any news on a corresponding improvement in expanding community gardens. We are blessed with mild weather, great soil, and plenty of open space. For the sake of maintaining a healthy, cohesive, and thriving community, we need more community gardens. This is of vital importance.

For conservative detractors that abhor any public expense that doesn't support private interests, an argument could be made that with the provision of fresh, free food grown through the use public gardens, there would be less need for food stamps, Medicaid, and other (meager) forms of our traditional social safety net. Doing so supports their supreme goal of reducing public expenditures. Additionally, during WWII "Victory Gardens" were actively encouraged by the government.

We are facing pronounced hunger in America and it is our (municipal) government's duty to " ... promote the general welfare," (preamble to the U.S. Constitution). This is not happening, as evidenced by neglected community gardens. Let's lead by example.

S.Harris

Plot No. 19

community garden on Nipomo Street, SLO

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Her last stand Read More

  2. Peace begins with open discussions between people who believe they're enemies Read More

  3. The LGBTQ-plus community is welcome in SLO Read More

  4. A red mirage Read More

  5. Avoid a holiday tragedy Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation