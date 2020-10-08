Got a News Tip?
October 08, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Naturetrack Film Festival 

click to enlarge SURVIVAL STORY One of the 70 films screening online during the NatureTrack Film Festival is Queen without Land, about a polar bear mother and her cubs surviving their shrinking habitat, available Oct. 9 through 18 at naturetrackfilmfestival.org.

Photo Courtesy Of Artic Light And Naturetrack Film Festival

SURVIVAL STORY One of the 70 films screening online during the NatureTrack Film Festival is Queen without Land, about a polar bear mother and her cubs surviving their shrinking habitat, available Oct. 9 through 18 at naturetrackfilmfestival.org.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Oct. 9 through 18, 2020

Where's it showing? Online at naturetrackfilmfestival.org

See more than 70 films from 20 countries when the third annual NatureTrack Film Festival goes virtual. All films are nature related and carefully curated under the motto, "Igniting passion for nature through film."

"What better time than now to think more carefully about how we go forward to take care of Mother Earth? Explore all the far-flung locations around the world humans are drawn to investigate, this year from the comfort of your own home," organizers announced. "The All-Access Pass ($100) is the best bargain. Proceeds benefit NatureTrack Foundation. California residents can get in on a terrific raffle for outdoor gear and more. Info is on the ticketing page online."

You can also pick and choose the films you see in $10 programing blocks. As an example, Queen without Land is a 2018 film by Asgeir Helgestad, who for four years follows Frost, a polar bear mother, in Svalbard, Norway, as her habitat shrinks due to global climate change. Δ

