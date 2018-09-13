Got a News Tip?
September 13, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Nature on the big screen 

The Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) will be hosting the 16th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, Sept. 27 through 29, from approximately 7 to 9:30 p.m. each night. While the festival's nearly 30 films cover a wide range of topics, nature is the central theme found in all of them. The festival moves locations each night, at venues in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Los Osos.

The pass for all three days costs $40. Single day passes are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. CCSPA members and children will receive discounted prices. Visit centralcoastparks.org/filmfest for more information.

