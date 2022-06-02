Got a News Tip?
June 02, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

NAACP's Juneteenth Celebration includes film screening and music from local artists 

By

The NAACP San Luis Obispo County Branch will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair, a two-day celebration of the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S., on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

The theme of this year's event is Emotional Competency: The Next Frontier of Human Development, according to the NAACP.

"As we face emerging threats around our health and well-being, we recognize the need to stay vigilant and equipped with information," Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of NAACP, said in a statement.

The first day of the event will include the Resource Fair, held at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo, on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event's keynote speaker is Deborah Newmark, executive director of The Children's Project. Live music will be provided by jazz ensemble Mo Better Jazz, featuring vocalist Deborah Gilmore, and Nipomo's Legendary House of Prayer Choir.

The celebration concludes on Sunday, June 19, with a private screening and panel discussion of the 2021 film Passing. Tickets to the screening and discussion—held at the SLO Public Market, starting at 3 p.m.—are available at juneteenthslo.com. Food will be served by Jay Birds and Vege on the Edge during this segment of the event. Δ

