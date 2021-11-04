Got a News Tip?
November 04, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

MYLR Gallery showcases photographer Christopher Petro in new solo exhibit, Californist Photography 

By

Californist Photography, a new exhibition showcasing local photographer Christopher Petro, debuts at the MYLR Gallery in SLO on Friday, Nov. 5, with an Art After Dark reception held from 6 to 8 p.m. The show is scheduled to remain on display through the end of January 2022.

Featured works in the exhibit are described as pieces that emphasize Petro's "impressionistic and luminescent style inspired by the San Luis Obispo region," according to press materials. While Petro's photography has been featured in several publications, including SLO Dine & Destination, Art Squat Magazine, and Discover Los Angeles, Californist Photography marks his first in-person gallery showing.

To find out more about Petro, call (805) 994-0035 or visit californist.com. MYLR Gallery is located at Andrew Goodwin Designs, at 2050 Parker St., San Luis Obispo. Guests can view Petro's show during the gallery's regular hours (Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Δ

