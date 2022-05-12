Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2022 Opinion » Letters

My vote for the 2nd District 

By

I have worked with Geoff Auslen on the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce board of directors. One of the things I found out about him is that his passions and his actions match up. He wasn't the person to say "the board should do xyz" with the attitude that someone else should do the job. Whenever he spoke up about something, he was the first one to volunteer to do it. Many of us have been on boards or worked in group projects and know how valuable that is.

Another thing I found out about Geoff is that he does the research. He asks the questions, he talks to people, he reads the paperwork, and he looks into databases and search engines. Geoff came to meetings prepared with outside information and questions to ask. We had robust discussions because he brought a well-researched prospective. Geoff takes the time to learn about issues from various perspectives which not everyone does.

I respect how he worked behind the scenes in making the Parents for Joy playground in Atascadero into reality. Geoff didn't treat the Parents for Joy playground as a look-at-me endeavor. The only reason we knew he was helping is because he sought out members of the community and city that could move this project into completion. And he worked very hard to see it done!

Geoff Auslen has my vote for 2nd District supervisor!

Angela Cisneros

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Shock and outrage Read More

  2. Vote of the people, for the people Read More

  3. We need a qualified clerk-recorder Read More

  4. Use of force Read More

  5. Take this advice Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation