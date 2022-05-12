My vote for the 2nd District 

I have worked with Geoff Auslen on the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce board of directors. One of the things I found out about him is that his passions and his actions match up. He wasn't the person to say "the board should do xyz" with the attitude that someone else should do the job. Whenever he spoke up about something, he was the first one to volunteer to do it. Many of us have been on boards or worked in group projects and know how valuable that is.

Another thing I found out about Geoff is that he does the research. He asks the questions, he talks to people, he reads the paperwork, and he looks into databases and search engines. Geoff came to meetings prepared with outside information and questions to ask. We had robust discussions because he brought a well-researched prospective. Geoff takes the time to learn about issues from various perspectives which not everyone does.

I respect how he worked behind the scenes in making the Parents for Joy playground in Atascadero into reality. Geoff didn't treat the Parents for Joy playground as a look-at-me endeavor. The only reason we knew he was helping is because he sought out members of the community and city that could move this project into completion. And he worked very hard to see it done!

Geoff Auslen has my vote for 2nd District supervisor!

Angela Cisneros

Atascadero